HOV Services standalone net profit rises 121.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 144.34% to Rs 13.61 croreNet profit of HOV Services rose 121.79% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 144.34% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.615.57 144 OPM %17.4916.70 -PBDT2.821.32 114 PBT2.411.07 125 NP1.730.78 122
