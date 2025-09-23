Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Vikran Engineering fell 2.14% to Rs 107.34 after the company's standalone declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys standalone net profit and revenue from operations jumped 31.7% and 17% respectively in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 86.73% YoY to Rs 7.39 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, total expenses increased 17.13% to Rs 152.44 crore compared with Rs 130.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 53.47 crore (up 28.84% YoY), project related expenses was at Rs 50.91 crore (up 165.02% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 18.06 crore (up 17.35% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 15.30 crore (up 109.20% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The shares of Vikran Engineering entered the bourses on 3rd September 2025. The counter listed at Rs 99.70, exhibiting a premium of 2.78% to the Initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 97.

Vikran Engineering provides end-to-end services from conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis and has a presence across multiple sectors, including power, water, and railway infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Brigade Enterprises inks deal to develop Rs 1,200 crore residential project in South Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises inks deal to develop Rs 1,200 crore residential project in South Bengaluru

Euro Pratik Sales jumps on debut

Euro Pratik Sales jumps on debut

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO ends with subscription of 1.82 times

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO ends with subscription of 1.82 times

Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Amic Forging CFO Anshul Chamaria resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon