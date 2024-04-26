Hindustan Copper Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 392.45, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 293.04% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.74% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 392.45, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22495.4. The Sensex is at 74089.19, down 0.34%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 37.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9242, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 234.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 395.9, up 2.84% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 293.04% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.74% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 121.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News