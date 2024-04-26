HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd soars 1.34%, Gains for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3736.95, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.56% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% gain in NIFTY and a 12.15% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3736.95, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22495.4. The Sensex is at 74089.19, down 0.34%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has dropped around 1.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21545.35, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3766.5, up 1.26% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

