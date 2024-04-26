Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2712.8, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.51% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.85% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2712.8, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 5.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18878.15, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78074 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2726.8, up 0.25% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 66.51% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.85% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 78.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News