Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 1.87%, rises for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1685.95, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22495.4. The Sensex is at 74089.19, down 0.34%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 14.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21545.35, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1668.35, up 2.62% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 66.58% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% gain in NIFTY and a 12.15% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

