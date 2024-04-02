Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Copper records MIC production of 27,404 tonne in FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The government-owned copper producer said that during FY 2023-24, the company has achieved MIC (metal in concentrate) production of 27,404 tonne which is highest in last five years and 11% higher than last year.
Similarly, the company has achieved ore production of 3.78 million tonne in FY 2023-24, which is highest in last four years and 13% higher than last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Malanjkhand Copper Project at Madhya Pradesh, the flagship unit of HCL, has achieved 18% higher ore production and 9.4% higher MIC production compared to last year.
The KCC Unit at Rajasthan has achieved 11% higher ore production and 17.3% higher MIC production with respect to last year.
The TCP Unit at Maharashtra has achieved 27,833 tonne of continuous cast copper rod production (third party tolling), which is 71,725 tonne higher than last year.
Hindustan Copper (HCL) is a vertically integrated copper producing company. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.44% to Rs 63 crore in Q3 as compared with Rs 80.20 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 28.31% YoY to Rs 399.29 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 309.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

NMDC cuts prices of iron ore

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Market extends losses; metal shares lose sheen; VIX climbs 4.57%

Hindustan Copper announces change in directorate

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 38,000 crore

Dollar Index Gains Further Ground; Fed Speakers In Focus

India Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 16-year High Of 59.1 in March

Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Hero MotoCorp slides as total sales drops 6% YoY in Mar'24

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon