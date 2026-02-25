Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

