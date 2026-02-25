Essex Marine commences own integrated cold chain logistics operations

Essex Marine had been operating its cold storage facility under the brand DE SENS COLDSTORE on a rental basis to various frozen product companies, wherein cold chain logistics requirements were serviced through third-party logistics providers. Now, company has commenced integrated cold chain logistics operations under the same brand, marking a strategic transition from a rental-based cold storage model to a fully integrated, end-to-end cold chain solutions platform.

As part of the initial phase of implementation:

The company proposes to lease four refrigerated vehicles, and Purchase one 12-ton refrigerated truck

The company also proposes to expand its cold chain logistics operations into the North-Eastern region of India, commencing with Siliguri, followed by Guwahati, thereby strengthening its regional distribution footprint.

