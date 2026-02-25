Japanese yen stabilizes near 155.6 on policy caution signals

The Japanese yen bounced back toward 155.6 per dollar on Wednesday after sliding in the previous session, as comments from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signaling concern over further rate hikes reinforced expectations of a cautious Bank of Japan. The yen also drew support from a weaker US dollar, with the dollar index slipping below 97.6 after President Donald Trump offered no change to tariff policy in his State of the Union address. Markets remain alert to trade developments, especially after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under emergency powers, keeping currency sentiment sensitive to policy clarity.

