Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 6.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 146.52 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 6.98% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 146.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 179.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales146.52179.08 -18 OPM %50.5239.44 -PBDT72.3372.72 -1 PBT52.4751.39 2 NP43.3246.57 -7
