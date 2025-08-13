Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 176.10% to Rs 163.89 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 176.10% to Rs 163.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.8959.36 176 OPM %-8.19-39.62 -PBDT-13.20-35.19 62 PBT-13.64-35.56 62 NP-6.34-35.42 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content