Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 29.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 1701.58 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 29.49% to Rs 66.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 1701.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1439.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1701.581439.56 18 OPM %19.0019.32 -PBDT270.05223.49 21 PBT88.3168.34 29 NP66.7051.51 29
