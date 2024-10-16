Business Standard
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.18%

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.4% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.18% today to trade at Rs 436.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.63% to quote at 30321.23. The index is down 1.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 1.55% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.39% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 58.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 6.4% over last one month compared to 1.4% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70965 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.5 on 26 Oct 2023.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

