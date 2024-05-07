Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spurts 3.22%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 14.97% over last one month compared to 3.36% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 3.22% today to trade at Rs 530.2. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.8% to quote at 28769.67. The index is up 3.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.21% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 56.48 % over last one year compared to the 19.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 14.97% over last one month compared to 3.36% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66512 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 594.45 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 239.25 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News