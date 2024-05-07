Business Standard
Va Tech Wabag consortium bags order in Tunisia

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
For 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant valued at Euro 34 Million
Va Tech Wabag has secured a repeat order from Office National De L'assainissement (ONAS). The consortium order entails Design, Build, Operate ('DBO'), towards a 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant (WTP) valued at 114.22 Million Tunisian Dinars (approx. Euro 34 Million), located at Sousse Hamdoun II, Tunisia.
WABAG's excellent track-record with ONAS spanning three decades, coupled with a technically superior and competitive bid, were instrumental in securing this repeat order win, thereby strengthening WABAG's foothold in the North African region. The project, funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank (BEI) and the European Union (EU) will be executed over a period of twenty-four (24) months followed by a twelve (12) months Operation & Maintenance period.
The scope of WABAG under this order will be Engineering & Procurement ('EP') and Operation & Maintenance ('O&M'), which is worth about half of the consortium order value. This includes Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of the plant followed by a One Year O&M phase.
The project will be spearheaded by WABAG as the leader of the Consortium, with Entreprise Gloulou Mohamed et Salem (EGMS) serving as the consortium partner responsible for all Civil Works associated with the project.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

