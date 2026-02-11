Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VK Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

VK Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of VK Global Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.03 700 OPM %33.33-233.33 -PBDT0.08-0.07 LP PBT0.05-0.08 LP NP0.05-0.08 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

