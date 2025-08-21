Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO

Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO

Aug 21 2025

With effect from 01 November 2025

Hindustan Unilever has appointed Niranjan Gupta (DIN: 07806792) as Chief Financial Officer - Designate, with effect from 1 September 2025. Further, the Board has also approved his appointment as Executive Director, Finance & Chief Financial Officer and a Director on the Board of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 1 November, 2025 till 31 October, 2030, subject to approval of shareholders. He will succeed Mr.Ritesh Tiwari (DIN: 05349994) who is appointed as the Global Head of M&A and Treasury for Unilever PLC with effect from 1 November, 2025 and will be based out of London. Niranjan Gupta will report to Priya Nair, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

