Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 16323.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 5.59% to Rs 2756.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2610.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 16323.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15523.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16323.0015523.00 5 OPM %22.7724.11 -PBDT3791.003906.00 -3 PBT3430.003577.00 -4 NP2756.002610.00 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

