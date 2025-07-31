ITD Cementation Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 137 cr

ITD Cementation India's consolidated net profit jumped 36.96% to Rs 137.21 crore on a 6.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,542.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 163.52 crore, up by 21.07% from Rs 135.09 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses rose 6.10% to Rs 2,400.43 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed was at Rs 896.19 crore (up 1.90% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 196.27 crore (up 13.20% YoY) during the quarter.
For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a total operating income of Rs 2,542 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 254 crore, also reflecting a 7% YoY growth.
Also Read
The consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,820 crore as of 30 June 2025, with over Rs 2,900 crore worth of new orders secured during Q1 FY26.
ITD Cementation India is engaged in the business of providing design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for infrastructure projects in India.
Shares of ITD Cementation India shed 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 784.34 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content