Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITD Cementation Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 137 cr

ITD Cementation Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 137 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

ITD Cementation India's consolidated net profit jumped 36.96% to Rs 137.21 crore on a 6.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,542.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 163.52 crore, up by 21.07% from Rs 135.09 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 6.10% to Rs 2,400.43 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed was at Rs 896.19 crore (up 1.90% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 196.27 crore (up 13.20% YoY) during the quarter.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a total operating income of Rs 2,542 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

 

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 254 crore, also reflecting a 7% YoY growth.

Also Read

Oil & Gas stocks

RIL, BPCL lead market sell-off; here's why Oil & Gas stocks are falling

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 news

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Will Arshdeep make India Test debut today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts; Nifty below 24,700; Energy, textile shares crack; VIX up 7%

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

Dropbox Passwords

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,820 crore as of 30 June 2025, with over Rs 2,900 crore worth of new orders secured during Q1 FY26.

ITD Cementation India is engaged in the business of providing design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for infrastructure projects in India.

Shares of ITD Cementation India shed 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 784.34 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 7.53 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 7.53 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon