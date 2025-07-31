Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Hotel Ventures slips on debut

Brigade Hotel Ventures slips on debut

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures were currently trading at Rs 84.01 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 82, exhibiting a discount of 8.89% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 86.53 and a low of Rs 81.49. On the BSE, over 12.12 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Brigade Hotel Ventures was subscribed 4.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2025 and it closed on 28 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 759.6 crore. Of the proceeds, Rs 468.14 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment, or redemption (in full or in part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Limited. An amount of Rs 107.52 crore will be utilized for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the companys promoters (BEL), while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises (BEL), is a leading hotel owner and developer in South India. The company operates nine hotels with 1,604 keys across key cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, in partnership with global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, and IHG. BHVL plans to expand its portfolio with new luxury and upper midscale properties under brands like Grand Hyatt, Fairfield by Marriott, InterContinental, and The Ritz-Carlton, targeting completion between FY28 and FY29.

Also Read

Oil & Gas stocks

RIL, BPCL lead market sell-off; here's why Oil & Gas stocks are falling

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 news

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Will Arshdeep make India Test debut today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts; Nifty below 24,700; Energy, textile shares crack; VIX up 7%

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

Dropbox Passwords

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Ahead of the IPO, Brigade Hotel Ventures on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, raised Rs 324.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.60 crore shares at Rs 90 each to 17 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore and sales of Rs 468.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITD Cementation Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 137 cr

ITD Cementation Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 137 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 7.53 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 7.53 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

HEG jumps after Q1 PAT spurts 355% YoY to Rs 105 cr

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Dollar index hits 2-month top above 99 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon