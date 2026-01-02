Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2351, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.17% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2351, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has slipped around 2.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53718.5, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2361.9, up 1.32% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.17% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

