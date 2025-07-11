Hindustan Unilever Ltd Surges 2.46%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX
Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 2468.4. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.32% to quote at 20545.57. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd increased 2.24% and Gillette India Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4.77 % over last one year compared to the 3.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24750 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3034.5 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2136 on 04 Mar 2025.
