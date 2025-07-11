Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever Ltd Surges 2.46%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Surges 2.46%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 2.46% today to trade at Rs 2468.4. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.32% to quote at 20545.57. The index is up 0.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd increased 2.24% and Gillette India Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4.77 % over last one year compared to the 3.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 0.17% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24750 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3034.5 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2136 on 04 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fine Organic Industries acquires 159.92 acres land in South Carolina, USA

Fine Organic Industries acquires 159.92 acres land in South Carolina, USA

Lloyds Realty Developers to develop warehouse and logistics park in Taloja, Navi Mumbai

Lloyds Realty Developers to develop warehouse and logistics park in Taloja, Navi Mumbai

INR under pressure amid firm dollar overseas

INR under pressure amid firm dollar overseas

Titan Company announces change in senior management

Titan Company announces change in senior management

Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon