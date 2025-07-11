Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Lucent Industries announced that Mobavenue Global Holdings Limited wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated in London, United Kingdom (UK', will be opening branch office in the UK.

This strategic move marks another significant milestone for the Company, following the recent acquisition of Mobavenue Media, as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 2 July 2025 and duly intimated to the stock exchange.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

