Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR under pressure amid firm dollar overseas

INR under pressure amid firm dollar overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

The Indian rupee pared previous day gains and opened slightly lower on Friday tracking firm dollar overseas. Dollar regained momentum after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs. Besides, lingering threat to inflation from tariffs might convince the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to hold off on cutting interest rates until next year and in turn, could continue to support the greenback. INR opened at Rs 85.76 per dollar and fell to a low of 85.86 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 85.69 against the US dollar. Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his tariff war strategy. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 345.80 points, or 0.41 percent, at 83,190.28 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 120.85 points, or 0.47 percent, to 25,355.25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Titan Company announces change in senior management

Titan Company announces change in senior management

Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

SPML Infra bags Rs 385 cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission

SPML Infra bags Rs 385 cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission

Stock Alert: TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Anand Rathi, Glenmark Pharma

Stock Alert: TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Anand Rathi, Glenmark Pharma

GIFT Nifty signals weak open as global markets react to Trump's 35% Canada tariff

GIFT Nifty signals weak open as global markets react to Trump's 35% Canada tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon