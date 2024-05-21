Business Standard
Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 10.41%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 684.2, up 10.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.64% in last one year as compared to a 23.15% gain in NIFTY and a 71.61% gain in the Nifty Metal.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 684.2, up 10.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 22553.55. The Sensex is at 74076.92, up 0.1%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9608.8, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 33.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

