JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 12.65 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 79.07% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 51.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 1550.00% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.12.6513.5951.3548.898.9311.998.679.742.191.869.506.591.891.598.395.531.650.106.163.44