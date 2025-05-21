Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 412.08 croreNet Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 25.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 412.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 621.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.12% to Rs 25.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.79% to Rs 1817.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2552.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales412.08621.84 -34 1817.492552.35 -29 OPM %1.309.89 -5.3511.37 - PBDT8.7286.68 -90 117.67352.15 -67 PBT-10.0767.16 PL 41.15264.06 -84 NP-25.93-33.21 22 25.95163.37 -84
