Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 10.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.72% to Rs 5462.15 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 10.10% to Rs 48.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.72% to Rs 5462.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3937.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.89% to Rs 245.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.12% to Rs 19550.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13853.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5462.153937.60 39 19550.7513853.93 41 OPM %2.242.40 -2.702.13 - PBDT83.7269.29 21 379.74209.25 81 PBT70.1060.06 17 325.28177.34 83 NP48.7144.24 10 245.58135.76 81
