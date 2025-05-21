Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 15.72 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 90.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.67% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.78% to Rs 70.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.7218.54 -15 70.0178.47 -11 OPM %13.4214.13 -13.1716.83 - PBDT1.662.84 -42 8.9713.72 -35 PBT0.672.29 -71 5.7611.43 -50 NP0.212.21 -90 3.918.44 -54

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

