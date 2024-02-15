Hira Automobile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 67.63 croreNet profit of Hira Automobile remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 67.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales67.6361.95 9 OPM %4.184.76 -PBDT0.780.72 8 PBT0.410.38 8 NP0.280.28 0
