Parshwanath Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Parshwanath Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.03 crore

Net loss of Parshwanath Corporation reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-0.030.07 PL OPM %500.00-185.71 -PBDT0.110.08 38 PBT0.110.08 38 NP-0.080.07 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

