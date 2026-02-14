Parshwanath Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.03 crore

Net loss of Parshwanath Corporation reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.-0.030.07500.00-185.710.110.080.110.08-0.080.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News