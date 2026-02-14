GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 118.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 591.82% to Rs 127.71 croreNet profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 118.92% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 591.82% to Rs 127.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales127.7118.46 592 OPM %14.5920.42 -PBDT9.373.94 138 PBT8.533.94 116 NP6.482.96 119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST