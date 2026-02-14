GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 118.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 591.82% to Rs 127.71 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 118.92% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 591.82% to Rs 127.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.127.7118.4614.5920.429.373.948.533.946.482.96

