Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 11.12 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 6.79% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.129.85 13 OPM %72.0371.37 -PBDT6.575.93 11 PBT6.535.91 10 NP5.034.71 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST