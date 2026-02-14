Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 6.79% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.129.8572.0371.376.575.936.535.915.034.71

