Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 18880, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.21% in last one year as compared to a 9.9% drop in NIFTY and a 10.04% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 18880, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24715.15. The Sensex is at 81191.54, down 0.15%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 29.95% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35888.55, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 213.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

