Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 332.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 332.37% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 1293.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1004.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1293.331004.173.703.3537.1125.6415.053.3810.422.41