Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 26.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 26.70% to Rs 141.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 891.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 731.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.891.18731.3827.9827.70249.50203.40188.88152.35141.95112.04