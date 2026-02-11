Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 1618.01 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 1.82% to Rs 53.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 1618.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1607.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1618.011607.6011.4910.81162.17143.8994.9078.5253.3254.31

