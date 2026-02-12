Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 92.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 601.54 crore

Net profit of Honasa Consumer rose 92.93% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 601.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 517.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.601.54517.5110.895.0582.9342.0371.8929.4250.2026.02

