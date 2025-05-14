Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 1114.50 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 5.60% to Rs 139.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1114.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 950.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.43% to Rs 523.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 501.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 4189.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4058.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1114.50950.70 17 4189.604058.20 3 OPM %14.3017.87 -13.9514.52 - PBDT204.10210.80 -3 760.00728.60 4 PBT190.20197.30 -4 705.60674.90 5 NP139.90148.20 -6 523.60501.40 4
