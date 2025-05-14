Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Alembic consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 60.27 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 5.13% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 60.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 310.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.89% to Rs 221.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.2749.04 23 221.89157.49 41 OPM %45.3549.25 -42.2336.11 - PBDT29.6725.71 15 166.13110.53 50 PBT26.9224.23 11 155.50102.69 51 NP68.4572.15 -5 310.68268.62 16

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

