Howard Hotels standalone net profit declines 20.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Howard Hotels declined 20.41% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.355.2828.6033.521.441.671.171.471.171.47

