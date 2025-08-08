Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPCL gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 1,128% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore; board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

HPCL gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 1,128% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore; board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.18% to Rs 407.30 after the company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 4,370.87 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 1,128.46% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 355.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong bottom-line growth, the company's net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 2.72% YoY to Rs 1,10,212.61 crore during the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,825.89 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 1,136.44% compared to the same quarter last year.

The gross refining margin (GRMs) declined to US $3.08 per barrel in Q1 FY26 from US $5.03 per barrel in Q1 FY25.

 

During the quarter, HPCLs refineries recorded a crude throughput of 6.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY26, representing a 15.6% growth over 5.76 MMT in Q1 FY25.

Also Read

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

DSP launches first Flexicap Quality-Only Index Fund, aims for 18% CAGR

inflation, currency

India inflation likely dropped to an eight-year low in July: Poll

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 380 pts, Nifty below 24,500; SMIDs fall; NSDL up 15%, LIC 5%

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

Gaza, Gaza strike

LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City

In Q1 FY26, HPCL recorded total sales (including exports) of 13.04 MMT, reflecting a 3.2% increase over Q1 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 1.9% year-on-year. The combined sale of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) reached 8.11 MMT, marking a 1.1% YoY growth, while LPG sales (domestic and non-domestic) rose to 2.21 MMT, up 6.6% YoY.

On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 5.04% in Q1 FY26 from 0.54% in Q1 FY25. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 3.64%, up from 0.29% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Alongside the quarterly results, HPCLs Board of Directors approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the private placement of secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, or notes, in both domestic and international markets. This borrowing is within the overall limits previously approved by the companys shareholders.

HPCL is engaged in the refining of crude oil and the marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

AU SFB rises after RBI grants in-principle nod for transitioning to universal bank

AU SFB rises after RBI grants in-principle nod for transitioning to universal bank

Wall Street Mixed as Tariff News Boosts Apple but Trade Concerns and Sector Losses Weigh

Wall Street Mixed as Tariff News Boosts Apple but Trade Concerns and Sector Losses Weigh

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Fedbank Financial Services allots 50,687 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 50,687 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon