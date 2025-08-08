Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Cummins India rose 1.73% to Rs 3,743.20 after the company reported a 40.36% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 589.27 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 419.80 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.37% to Rs 2,858.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Domestic sales stood at Rs 2,336 crore, up 25% compared to the same quarter last year and 21% higher than the previous quarter.

Export sales were Rs 523 crore, marking a 34% increase YoY and a 9% rise compared to the previous quarter.

Total operating expenditure for Q1 FY26 was Rs 2,333.90 crore, up 23.78% YoY.

 

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 725.80 crore in Q1 FY26, up 31.74% from Rs 550.91 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported an exceptional item of Rs 44.15 crore during the quarter.

Also Read

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

DSP launches first Flexicap Quality-Only Index Fund, aims for 18% CAGR

inflation, currency

India inflation likely dropped to an eight-year low in July: Poll

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 380 pts, Nifty below 24,500; SMIDs fall; NSDL up 15%, LIC 5%

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

Gaza, Gaza strike

LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City

Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, said, " I am pleased to announce that Cummins India continues to deliver revenue growth backed by steady demand across markets and better execution of orders. We have achieved record quarterly profit owing to volume leverage and operational efficiencies.

While the inflation has eased in India and there is uncertainty around the full impact of global tax and trade policies on the economic landscape in the near to mid-term future.

We believe that despite this uncertainty, we see continued opportunity as Indias economy remains stable due to governments infrastructure push and recent reductions in interest rates to support economic growth given the low inflation environment.

On its outlook, the company stated, "with a diversified portfolio of products that meet evolving emission norms, Cummins India remains cautiously optimistic about maintaining momentum across both domestic and international markets. While closely tracking policy developments in India and abroad, were confident in our ability to adapt and navigate any challenges that may arise.

The company continues to focus on operational efficiencies through cost management and maintains its focus on customer centricity, attracting best talent, and creating value for shareholders. With access to the latest technology, a trusted brand, a wide range of products, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and an extensive distribution and service network, Cummins India is well-positioned to serve its customers better."

Cummins India is one of the leading power solutions providers in the country. The company is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AU SFB rises after RBI grants in-principle nod for transitioning to universal bank

AU SFB rises after RBI grants in-principle nod for transitioning to universal bank

Wall Street Mixed as Tariff News Boosts Apple but Trade Concerns and Sector Losses Weigh

Wall Street Mixed as Tariff News Boosts Apple but Trade Concerns and Sector Losses Weigh

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Fedbank Financial Services allots 50,687 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 50,687 equity shares under ESOS

INR stays in tight range; Dollar weakness limits losses

INR stays in tight range; Dollar weakness limits losses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon