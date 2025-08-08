Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

VIP Industries shares decline 4 per cent in trade on posting weak Q1 results; what should you do?

Market crash

Image: Freepik

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

VIP Industries, which offers products under the categories of luggage, backpacks, and homebags, shares slipped 3.8 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹432.75 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came a day after the company posted weak Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday. 
 
At 9:38 AM, VIP Industries share price was down 3.17 per cent at ₹435.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.39 per cent lower at 80,307.99. 

VIP Industries Q1 results 

In Q1, the luggage manufacturer reported a consolidated net loss of ₹13 as compared to a net profit of ₹4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
 
Its revenue from operations also declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹561 crore, as compared to ₹639 crore. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹29 crore, as compared to ₹51 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 5 per cent, as against 8 per cent a year ago.  

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Multiples-led consortium seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in VIP Industries

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in newspremium

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

VIP Ind stock may fall below this level for the first time in 30 years

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Delhivery, Tata Elxsi: Trading strategies in stocks that hit 52-week lows

Stock market

Q1 miss, muted deals: What should investors do with Birlasoft stock now?premium

VIP Industries management says:

  • Revival of e-commerce sales is likely in Q2FY26.
  • To tackle the problem of lost luggage the company plans to launch a first-time in-industry smart bag tag.
  • The Alfa brand will be used as a flanking strategy to capture the lower end products market.
  • Within six–seven months the company is hopeful of getting all its pending insurance dues (around ₹30 crore).
  • Only maintenance capex to be undertaken in FY26.

VIP Industries results analysis: Here's what brokerages suggest

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Reduce | Target decreased to ₹309 from ₹312
Due to the uncertainty surrounding VIP's management transition, the brokerage has tweaked its revenue and profit after tax (PAT) estimates for FY 26/27 by -7.4 per cent/-7.4 per cent and -12.2 per cent/-13.2 per cent, respectively. "We shall update our estimates once we have a better understanding of the acquirer's plans," the note said. 
 
Centrum Capital | From Add to Reduce | Target ₹427
With a higher growth on the lower-end segment, the brokerage has reduced its earnings estimates as VIP has a 55 per cent premium portfolio. Centrum fears local competition and prolonged disruption in the Bangladesh facility could be risk factors. 
 

More From This Section

Flysbs Aviation IPO listing

Solid debut! Flysbs Aviation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

stock market trading

Page Industries share falls 4% after Q1 nos.; should you buy, sell or hold?

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC shares rise 5% on posting Q1 results; how brokerages are rating stock?

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 results review: Time to buy or book profit?

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee may test 88.5 levels amid tariff tensions, FPI selloff: Analystspremium

Topics : VIP Industries The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon