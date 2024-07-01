Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HSBC India Manufacturing PMI indicates a sharp improvement in business conditions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Growth in the Indian manufacturing sector recovered some of the ground lost in May, with the headline PMI posting nearly five points above its long-run average. June data showed that buoyant demand conditions spurred the expansions in new orders, output and buying levels. Concurrently, firms raised employment at the fastest rate seen in more than 19 years of data collection. Cost pressures receded from May, but were nevertheless among the highest over the past two years. As a result, companies lifted selling prices to the greatest extent since May 2022.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) increased from 57.5 in May to 58.3 in June, thus indicating a sharper improvement in business conditions. The PMI was comfortably above its long-run average. Manufacturing output increased at a sharp pace that was faster than in May, as underlying demand remained favourable and new business continued to flow in.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK elections: Voters wonder if their votes will make a difference

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led govt, says West Bengal unsafe for women

Google Lens

Soon, Google's Circle to Search could get QR, barcodes scan feature: Report

Exam, National exam

NTA releases NEET re-test results, revises rank list of 1,563 candidates

Protest, Oppsotion Protest, INDIA Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul

Stop misusing agencies to silence Oppn: INDIA bloc MPs protest against govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon