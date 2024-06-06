HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 42.09 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.79% to Rs 32.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.26% to Rs 142.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 52.26% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.