Great Eastern contracts to sell 2005 built Medium Range Product Tanker - Jag Pranav

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2005 built Medium Range Product Tanker, Jag Pranav of about 51,383 dwt on 23 July 2024 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q2/Q3 FY25.
Including Jag Pranav, company's current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (6 crude carriers, 19 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.41 Mn dwt.
Additionally, the company had contracted to sell one MR product tanker in May 2024 and buy one MR product tanker in June 2024, which are due for deliveries in Q2FY25.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

