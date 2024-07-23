Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for hypertension drug

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Valsartan tablets.

Valsartan tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure in adults and paediatric patients one year of age and older. It is also used in adults to treat heart failure (a condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the rest of the body) and to improve survival after a heart attack.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, India.

The approved tablet is reference listed drug of Diovan tablets.