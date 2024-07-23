ICRA consolidated net profit declines 11.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 114.82 crore

Net profit of ICRA declined 11.88% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 114.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.114.82102.7130.6433.7150.9252.0647.2149.7435.5240.31